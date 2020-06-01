Lexicon to reopen, calls for shoppers to come alone if possible

SPECIAL electrostatic fogging treatments will be used to help prepare a Bracknell shopping centre for reopening later this month – and customers are being asked to come by themselves if possible.

The Lexicon says it is to employ a range of cleaning methods to ensure it is ready for the Government’s relaxation of the lockdown rules: from Monday, June 15, a wider range of retailers will be allowed to welcome shoppers and more footfall is expected in the town centre.

Although essential services, such as food stores and pharmacies, have remained open through the lockdown period they will soon be joined by other retailers. However, not every retailer is expected to reopen.

To help prepare, The Lexicon is to use a specialist electrostatic fogging treatment in key areas around the town centre. This releases a fine mist of sanitising solution to destroy any viruses, harmful bacteria or mould.

The centre will install wall-mounted hand cleaning stations and remind shoppers of the need to keep a two-metre distance from others. One-way systems will be in places such as Princess Square and The Avenue car park welcome halls.

Shoppers are being asked to stay away if feeling unwell and, if possible, to come alone.

Rob Morris, general manager at The Lexicon, said: “We are really looking forward to reopening The Lexicon and have been planning extensively to ensure that shoppers feel safe when they return to the town centre.

“Increased emphasis on deep cleaning and sanitation will be in place together with appropriate reminders regarding social distancing to help make it as safe an experience as possible.

“We are working closely with retailers, which will also have individual safety measures in place. Please be patient as stores will be limiting the numbers of customers allowed into the store and there may be some queuing before you are able to enter.

“We are encouraging visitors to shop alone, but understand that this isn’t always possible and would ask parents to keep children close by and within the same two-metre zone.”

It is planned to open from 9am to 6pm daily except Sunday, when it will open from 11am to 5pm, but retailers may have different hours.

Town centre facilities such as toilets, and the Changing Places facility will open during these hours, with social distancing measures and increased cleaning being carried out.

All car parks will be open, with visitors asked to park with space around them where possible and to be conscious of others while getting in and out of cars.

All lifts will also be operating but limited to people from one household at a time, in line with current Government instructions.

For more details, visit https://www.thelexiconbracknell.com/