The Wokingham Paper

Libraries to stay shut as quarantining books is too ‘labour-intensive’

by Jess Warren0

LIBRARIES across the borough will remain shut for the time being, confirmed the leader of the council.

Cllr John Halsall told Wokingham.Today: “We decided not to furlough staff, but instead redeploy them to other areas. We’re now trying to manage both recovery and the pandemic at the same time — staff have to look both ways.

“We won’t be reopening libraries because quarantining books is a labour-intensive exercise. But now our electronic offering is huge.”

The majority of library resources are now available online, including e-Books, e-Audio, e-Comics, e-Newspapers and e-Magazines.

They can be accessed online via: www.wokingham.gov.uk/libraries/library-services 

The duo have explained to all visitors how to use and respect the community book exchange with a description on their window. Picture: Jason Deane

Readers still looking for a library-like experience can also visit the book exchange, in Winnersh.

Created by brother and sister, Jed (13) and Anya (11), the community book exchange can be found in Birchmead, a close off Watmore Lane in Winnersh. It’s open from 10am until dusk.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Borough to apply for its own parking powers

Phil Creighton

Irish bolster squad with two more additions

Andy Preston

Wedding Fair to take place at Hilton St Anne's Manor Hotel

John Wakefield
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.