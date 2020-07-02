Libraries to stay shut as quarantining books is too ‘labour-intensive’

LIBRARIES across the borough will remain shut for the time being, confirmed the leader of the council.

Cllr John Halsall told Wokingham.Today: “We decided not to furlough staff, but instead redeploy them to other areas. We’re now trying to manage both recovery and the pandemic at the same time — staff have to look both ways.

“We won’t be reopening libraries because quarantining books is a labour-intensive exercise. But now our electronic offering is huge.”

The majority of library resources are now available online, including e-Books, e-Audio, e-Comics, e-Newspapers and e-Magazines.

They can be accessed online via: www.wokingham.gov.uk/libraries/library-services

The duo have explained to all visitors how to use and respect the community book exchange with a description on their window. Picture: Jason Deane

Readers still looking for a library-like experience can also visit the book exchange, in Winnersh.

Created by brother and sister, Jed (13) and Anya (11), the community book exchange can be found in Birchmead, a close off Watmore Lane in Winnersh. It’s open from 10am until dusk.