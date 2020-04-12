Library usage booming: Wokingham launches online sign-ups to let people keep reading

USAGE in libraries has been booming during the coronavirus pandemic – despite them having shut their doors to the public.

Many, like Wokingham borough’s, offer a range of digital services, including audiobooks, magazines and ebooks.

And the Local Government Association (LGA) says that some libraries have seen a 600% increase in newly registered users.

The increase in use has been seen in Wokingham, leading the borough council to launch a new online registration scheme to make it as easy as possible for residents to join.

The LGA, which represents councils across England, says many libraries are restricted in the number of e-books and audio books they can provide for their residents because of licensing limits with publishers.

It is calling on the Government and publishers to work together to unlock an additional £5 million in investment to enable libraries to increase their capacity in loaning more online material.

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Chair of the LGA’s Culture, Tourism and Sport Board, said: “The number of people registering to use digital library services across some parts of the country has rocketed.

“Councils are doing everything they can to protect their residents’ wellbeing during this difficult time. Extra funding would help libraries extend their licences and meet this growing demand.”

In Wokingham, Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “In the first week of the national lockdown we saw a 35% increase in our download services for e-books, audiobooks, newspapers and magazines.

“We also quickly moved our children’s Storytime and Rhymetime sessions online via social media, with the Storytime on March 24, attracting more than 3,000 views and the Rhymetime on March 27, more than 1,500.

“This is amazing when you consider these sessions can normally only accommodate 20 to 30 attendees because of the size of the rooms where they’re held.

“And this week we’ve launched online registrations to join our libraries, giving you instant and free access to all our downloadable e-books, audiobooks, newspapers, and magazines.

“We were planning to introduce this later this year but moved it forward to help our residents during the lockdown.”

To join Wokingham’s libraries online visit: www.wokingham.spydus.co.uk/cgi-bin/spydus.exe/MSGTRN/OPAC/JOIN.

To check out all virtual events and resources visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk/libraries/online-library-events-and-activities/