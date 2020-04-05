Lions raise £300 for community hub with virtual pub quiz

A VIRTUAL pub quiz has raised more than £300 for the vulnerable members of the community.

On Wednesday, April 1 the Wokingham Lions Club held a virtual quiz to raise money for the Wokingham Community Hub — which is packaging food parcels for the vulnerable.

The quiz was live-streamed on Facebook with more than 200 teams taking part.

Although the quiz was free to enter, attendees could choose to make a charitable donation at the end.

And some teams taking part tuned in from Singapore and Scotland to test their combined brain power.

Organiser Ian Grange, said “I really missed the Thursday night quiz at the Two Poplars, and I thought others would be missing their weekly quiz fix as well.

“I decided to organise a virtual one over Facebook, with the help of my fellow Lions. The response has been wonderful.

“It’s great to hear that so many people enjoyed it, and that we were able to raise some funds to support Wokingham Community Hub, who are doing so much to support our community.”

Wokingham Lions president, Lyn Baily added: “During lockdown, it’s easy to feel isolated.

“It’s part of the Lion’s objective to make a difference in our community, so we are happy to have organised something that brings people together in these difficult times.”

After a successful night, the Lions are now planning another quiz for Thursday, April 9, which will be available via the Wokingham Lions Facebook page fb.com/wokinghamlions.

The first quiz is still available to view on their page as well.