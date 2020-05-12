Lions roar into action with online pub quizzes

During lockdown, Ian Grange of the Wokingham Lions Club has been organising weekly virtual Great #Woky Pub Quizzes, providing entertainment for 250 teams, and raising money for the Wokingham Borough Community Hub.

The first virtual pub quiz was on Thursday, April 2, and the 5th one will take place today.

Based on the success of these weekly quizzes, Jono Holmes of BBC Radio Berkshire invited Ian Grange to do a nightly short quiz on his show, just after 7pm each evening.

This ran for four days, starting on Tuesday, April 28.

The weekly pub quiz on Thursdays at 8pm is live-streamed over Facebook, with more than 250 teams taking part, and more than 6,000 people watching the video so far.

The quiz is free to enter, but attendees can choose to make a charitable donation at the end. Although aimed at Wokingham residents, attendees came from as far afield as Singapore and Scotland.

Ian said: “I really missed the Thursday night quiz at the Two Poplars, and I thought others would be missing their weekly quiz fix as well.

“I decided to organise a virtual one over Facebook, with the help of my fellow Lions.

“The response has been wonderful. It’s great to hear that so many people enjoyed it, and that we have raised £1,950 to support Wokingham Community Hub, who are doing so much to support the vulnerable in our community through Covid-19.”

Wokingham Lions president, Lyn Baily added: “During lockdown, it’s easy to feel isolated. It’s part of the Lion’s objective to make a difference in our community, so we are happy to have organised something that brings people together in these difficult times.”

To participate in the quiz tonight, go to the Wokingham Lions Facebook page fb.com/wokinghamlions, or search in the Facebook app for WokinghamLions, and join in with the live stream.

You can access it from your phone, tablet or computer. Just have a pen and paper at the ready.

Take a look at the page now, and you can add the event to your Facebook diary as a reminder.

If you missed any of the weekly quizzes, you can still watch them on the Wokingham Lions Facebook page, where you can also follow and keep up with future events.

The Wokingham Borough Community Hub is providing food parcels, toiletries and other essentials to anyone in the borough who is vulnerable, isolated or elderly, and to families in need.

If you need support, contact Citizen’s Advice (the contact point for the Wokingham Borough Community Hub) on 0300 330 1189 Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm. Or visit their website at citizensadvicewokingham.org.uk/coronavirus/ and complete the online form.

The hub needs your donations: please donate any extra food, toiletries and other essentials — check the Wokingham Borough Community Hub Facebook page at www.fb.com/wokinghamcommunityhub for the latest drop off points.

