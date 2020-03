A NEW GROUP aimed at people who have suffered bereavement will be held in Shinfield on the first Wednesday of the month.

St Mary’s Church Hall in Church Road, Shinfield, is the venue for the self-help group which is open to anyone who has lost a loved one recently, months or even years ago.

Refreshments will be served along with a listening ear.

The next meetings are on March 4 and April 1, from 1pm to 2.30pm.

For details, call 0118 988 5923.