A MUSICAL end to Dry January is promised by a Charvil venue tonight.

Piston Broke will be performing at The Heron on the Ford in Landsend Lane from 9pm on Friday, January 31.

The band is promising a new set list, and will be performing some songs they’ve been working on for some time.

Entry is free and the pub serves food.

For more details, call 0118 934 0700.