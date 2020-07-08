The Wokingham Paper

Live streaming of Mozart concert coming to Norden Farm

by Phil Creighton0
Miriam Allen
Miriam Allen

LIVE MUSIC is returning to a local arts centre thanks to modern technology.

Norden Farm is looking forward to a special streamed performance from the St John’s Ensemble.

The programme of much-loved works by Mozart, includes the effortlessly lyrical Kegelstatt Trio featuring clarinet and viola, and the dramatic and intense G minor Piano Quartet.

Soprano Miriam Allen (pictured) will sing during the socially distanced performance. She is a leading specialist in Early Music (European classical music from the Middle Ages, the Renaissance and the Baroque).

She makes a welcome return to Norden Farm, having last appeared as Queen of the Night in The Magic Flute in 2017.

Pianist Nigel Wilkinson founded the Ensemble. He is a former senior producer for BBC Radio 3 and now works mainly as a pianist, teacher and music examiner.

Nigel has performed complete cycles of the Mozart piano concertos (directed from the keyboard), the Beethoven sonatas, and most of the major chamber repertoire.

The Maidenhead-based St John’s Ensemble will be live from 7.30pm on Thursday, July 16. Tickets are £15 per household.

The programme will be introduced from the Courtyard stage by the musicians.

Tickets are available from the Box Office on 01628 788997 or online at nordenfarm.org

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Man who pulled hair of woman using disabled toilet at Royal Ascot wanted by police

Phil Creighton

PODCAST: Can the Royals stun the Swans?

Tom Crocker

TONY JOHNSON: It’s deja vu again

Tony Johnson
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.