Live streaming of Mozart concert coming to Norden Farm

LIVE MUSIC is returning to a local arts centre thanks to modern technology.

Norden Farm is looking forward to a special streamed performance from the St John’s Ensemble.

The programme of much-loved works by Mozart, includes the effortlessly lyrical Kegelstatt Trio featuring clarinet and viola, and the dramatic and intense G minor Piano Quartet.

Soprano Miriam Allen (pictured) will sing during the socially distanced performance. She is a leading specialist in Early Music (European classical music from the Middle Ages, the Renaissance and the Baroque).

She makes a welcome return to Norden Farm, having last appeared as Queen of the Night in The Magic Flute in 2017.

Pianist Nigel Wilkinson founded the Ensemble. He is a former senior producer for BBC Radio 3 and now works mainly as a pianist, teacher and music examiner.

Nigel has performed complete cycles of the Mozart piano concertos (directed from the keyboard), the Beethoven sonatas, and most of the major chamber repertoire.

The Maidenhead-based St John’s Ensemble will be live from 7.30pm on Thursday, July 16. Tickets are £15 per household.

The programme will be introduced from the Courtyard stage by the musicians.

Tickets are available from the Box Office on 01628 788997 or online at nordenfarm.org