Live streams and a virtual hub of culture

NEW Live streams will keep locals connected with the arts following the introduction of a new online platform.

Launched late last month as part of the annual Reading Children’s Festival, ReadingUK Culture Live is bringing performances, workshops and craft activities straight to Berkshire homes in collaboration with Reading Borough Council and the University of Reading.

The virtual hub responds to the closure of arts venues and events due to the Covid-19 pandemic by streaming sessions ranging from dance and yoga classes to crafts and music workshops which users can access from their electronic devices.

The website features content from across Reading’s cultural community.

Executive director of Reading UK, Nigel Horton-Baker, was delighted to be launching it: “We are missing our cultural fix in Reading in these Covid times and our local artists and cultural community have had their income streams cut off overnight.

“This project brings the two elements together to keep us healthy and lift our spirits during these difficult times, while providing a platform for Reading’s renowned creative sector.”

Funded by the Great Places Scheme, much of the streamed content is free to watch, however some small businesses may ask for a small fee or donation to cover their costs.

It is hoped that the Reading Culture Live website will become a permanent fixture on Reading’s cultural scene to promote local artists as well as maintaining locals’ connection with the arts.

Reading Borough Council’s lead for heritage, culture and recreation, Karen Rowland said: “Enjoy a new piece of music, find the artist within you, dance-off pent-up energy, meditate your way to inner peace or tuck the kids away at something fun and good for them, whilst you take a well-earned breather.

“Arts and culture can pave the way to better mental and physical health for everyone.”

To view the new website log on to readingculturelive.co.uk