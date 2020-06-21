‘Lives have been devastated’: Chief Constable gives update on Forbury Gardens terrorist attack

“Lives have been been devastated” said Thames Valley Police’s Chief Constable about the terrorist attack that took place in Reading’s town centre last night.

Earlier this afternoon, John Campbell addressed the media, including Wokingham.Today, outside the Abbey Gate, close to the entrance to Forbury Gardens.

He said that it was not possible to give any further details about the man who was arrested or what had happened as “this is a live Counter Terrorism investigation”.

He added: “It is really important that we do not compromise the investigation in the interest of seeking justice for the victims.”

However, CC Campbell was able to give some more information about the initial police response.

Chief Constable John Campbell’s statement in full

“I am not in a position to talk about the man who has been arrested or give any further details about this case as this is a live Counter Terrorism investigation. It is really important that we do not compromise the investigation in the interest of seeking justice for the victims.

“I would like to take this opportunity to ask the public and media to refrain from speculation. If you saw what happened or have a video of this incident please get in touch with police, rather than by sharing this on social media. You can do this by searching for UKpoliceimageappeal.co.uk or by calling 101.

“It is also important to note that the process of contacting next of kin is ongoing. Please keep this in mind when commenting or re-sharing anything with regards to this incident, it is incredibly distressing for all those involved.

“Overnight as the investigation continued I am aware that the community of Reading has been impacted to allow these enquiries to take place. I’d like to thank residents affected.

“Police cordons will continue to be in place and I understand this may cause some disruption to you but this is so vital so that police work can continue.

“My officers and staff will remain in the community and you will see an increased police presence. If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to approach them.

“I would also like to thank the broader community of Reading for their support, patience and understanding. I am proud of your response as well as all of our emergency service partners and of course my officers and staff for their work throughout.

“Thank you.”