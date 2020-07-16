The Wokingham Paper

Local cricket sides return to action

by Andy Preston0
Finchampstead Inter Club Match. Simon Bell

After a disruption to the season due to the pandemic, local cricket teams finally returned to action this weekend with a round of friendly fixtures.

Finchampstead Cricket Club took to the wicket at their home ground in an inter-club friendly under new guidelines.

Finchampstead Inter Club Match. Liam Balteel bowling

Eversley Cricket Club hosted Cookham Cricket Club at their home, and their second side travelled to Binfield Cricket Club for their first taste of action for the season.

Wokingham Cricket Club were out in force at Sadler’s End as they played out a friendly between ‘Turner XI’ and ‘Fisher XI’ in an inter-club game. Meanwhile, the Oaks first XI were victorious away at Slough Cricket Club in their first outing of the season.

Emmbrook and Bearwood Cricket Club also followed suit with an inter-club game which saw ‘Team Narraway’ take on ‘Team Robertson’ in a 40-over match. The match was won by ‘Team Narraway’ thanks to Jack Narraway hitting 57 not out, while Qasim Arain took impressive bowling figures of 5-36.

