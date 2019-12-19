Local drug dealer caught with cocaine and cannabis jailed for three years

A WOODLEY drug dealer has been jailed for three years for intent to supply class A and B drugs.

James Ellis was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday, December, 4.

Ellis pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine, a class A drug and one count of possession with intent to supply cannabis, a class B drug namely cannabis at a previous hearing on September 21.

The drugs and a large pile of cash were seized from his property on September 18.

He was arrested on September 19 and charged the next day.

Investigating officer, PC Darin Stone, based at Loddon Valley police station said: “This conviction is an excellent result and I am pleased that the hard work of officers has led to a significant prison sentence.

“Through the Stronghold campaign, Thames Valley Police work with partners to continue to prevent serious and organised crime and exploitation within communities.

“If you have any information about drug dealing in your community, please contact us on 101, or make a report online. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

