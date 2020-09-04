Local football round-up: S4K Ladies find sharpness ahead of new campaign against Wargrave Women

Jamie Williams’ WOODLEY UNITED side continued preparations ahead of the new season with a pre-season fixture against Sandhurst Sports.

Woodley managed to overturn a two goal deficit which saw them two-nil down at the break as they levelled the scores in the second half but they were beaten after a late Sandhurst winner.



The Kestrels begin their Hellenic League Division One East campaign on Saturday, September 12 with an away trip to Abingdon Town.

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK faced off against EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA on Tuesday evening under the lights at Lowther Road in the Boars final game of pre-season before they begin their league campaign in the Combined Counties Division One this Saturday.

Ellis Day opened the scoring in the first half to give the Sumas the lead. A second goal was then scrambled over the line from the hosts following Bateman’s corner which was headed goalwards by Cummuskey.

The Sumas then added a third and final goal of the evening to take the contest 3-0 as Clarke slotted into the corner.

Thames Valley Premier Division side FINCHAMPSTEAD FC were beaten 2-1 against Slough Heating Lauries FC in their latest pre-season test on Saturday.



They then faced Yateley United on Tuesday evening and despite goals from Chaffin and Joel Day, they were beaten 3-2.

Fellow Thames Valley Premier side Berks County were in action on Saturday as they were narrowly defeated by Camberley Town FC 3-2.

BERKS COUNTY will face WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK in a final pre-season test for the Sumas on Saturday, September 5 at Lowther Road before their league season begins in Hellenic League Division One East on Saturday, September 15.

Thames Valley Division Three side WOODLEY UNITED ‘A’ were victorious in their latest pre-season friendly as they came out as 2-1 winners against Calcot Royals.

FINCHAMPSTEAD DEVELOPMENT, who play their league football in Thames Valley Division Four, shared six goals in a 3-3 stalemate against Reading YMCA FC.

S4K LADIES took on WARGRAVE WOMEN RESERVES in a pre-season fixture on Sunday, where they were beaten by a single goal as Wargrave scored from the penalty spot through Hannah Sheehan.