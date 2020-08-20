Local football round-up: Sumas Ladies take 10-goal thriller

Wokingham & Emmbrook faced off against Sandhurst Town as they both make preparations ahead of the new Hellenic League Division One East season. Guest and White netted for the Sumas but the Fizzers came away with the win in a competitively fought game which ended 3-2.

Wokingham & Emmbrook v Sandhurst Town. Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballInBerkshire

Dan Bateman’s side face their next pre-season test on Friday evening against Harley Wintney, while the Sumas have been drawn to face Cheltenham Saracens in the FA Vase, which will be played on the weekend of September, 19.

Wokingham & Emmbrook v Sandhurst Town

Wokingham & Emmbrook Ladies opened their pre-season with victory as they beat Slough Town Ladies in a ten goal thriller which saw the Sumas come out as 6-4 victors.

Binfield claimed a win in a pre-season test against Eversley & California on Wednesday evening in the Moles’ second pre-season game. The Moles face a mammoth 83-mile trip in the FA Cup after being drawn away to Westbury United on Tuesday, September 1, while the winners of that tie will play AFC Totton on Saturday, September 12.

Eversley & California were in action against the weekend as they drew 1-1 with Wallingford Town. The Boars take on Woodley United in their next pre-season match on Thursday evening. Meanwhile, Woodley United played out a six goal match against Holmer Green which ended 3-3. The Kestrels have a bye in the first round qualifying round of the FA Vase and will face either Virginia Water or Reading City in the second round to be played on Saturday, October 10.