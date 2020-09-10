Local football round-up: Sumas strike six past Berks County

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK put in a stunning display as they put six past BERKS COUNTY in their final pre-season game

The Sumas went behind but hit back with goals from Ellis Day and Elliott Rushforth to take a 2-1 lead into the break.

A penalty just one minute into the second half was converted by Clarke, before Josh Harris and Scope added the fourth and fifth. Berks clawed a goal back before Joe Cummuskey headed in the final goal of the afternoon to give the Sumas a 6-2 victory.

WOODLEY UNITED ROYALS recovered from a 2-1 deficit after a second half double from Max Laschok earned them a win over Westwood Wanderers.

WARGRAVE came out as 3-2 victors in a well contested game against FINCHAMPSTEAD.

S4K LADIES earned their first win of pre-season just a week before the start of their league campaign with a 2-1 win over AFC Caversham Women. S4K begin their league season on Sunday in the Thames Valley Counties Women’s Football League.