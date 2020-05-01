Local football teams battle in Virtual Berkshire County Cup

Football teams from around the county have been battling it out in the online world in the Berkshire Virtual County FA Cup.



The spirit of competition has not been lost in lock down with Football in Berkshire organising the virtual tournament. 64 teams from Berkshire have been drawn into 16 groups of four and have been competing in virtual games, with the winners decided by a public vote.



In group A, Wokingham & Emmbrook Ladies are in second position after winning their first match against Cookham Dean with 149 votes to Cookham’s 143. Meanwhile, the Sumas men’s team also recorded a victory with a 212-146 vote win over Hurst.



Woodley United top group B after they defeated Wraysbury Village, while the ladies team were also victorious with a triumph over FC Imaan Lions.



Eversley & California took the points in their first fixture over S4K Ladies, but Eversley & California Ladies were beaten by Finchampstead FC in Group L.



Binfield and Berks County also got their virtual campaigns underway with wins up against Thames Valley Railway and Reading YMCA in Group K.



The second round of fixtures kick off this weekend. To get involved and take part in the virtual cup, you can vote by visiting Football in Berkshire’s Twitter page @fiberkshire.