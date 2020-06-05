Local Rock Choir leader to host daily sing-a-long

Sing-a-long with the Rock Choir’s ‘Keep Britain Singing’ campaign which will be hosted by local choir leader Glen Harvey on Sunday at 3pm.

Each day at 3pm, the rock choir has been congregating online on a Facebook broadcast to deliver a free and interactive rehearsal session for their 32,000 members and anyone else who would like to participate.

Mr Harvey looks after choirs in several areas including Wokingham and Maidenhead and on Sunday will lead the daily sing-a-long.

Founder and Creative Director, Caroline Redman Lusher, has pledged that Rock Choir will ‘Keep Britain Singing’ throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Rock Choir is built on an uplifting ethos of family, fun, friendship and community spirit.

When the entire UK public went into lockdown isolation, the natural and immediate step was for the Rock Choir Team to find a way to support every individual and family across the UK to offer them a daily boost of Rock Choir.

Therefore, Rock Choir are continuing to encourage the whole country to join with them for a daily fun sing-a-long-of uplifting contemporary pop songs via their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TheRockChoir/

Since Monday, March 23, Rock Choir has been going ‘live’ from their Facebook page at 3pm and have committed to this event every day until lockdown is lifted fully.

Each song will be announced the day before each session is broadcast and the

activity will include the mass sing-a-long as well as fun extras, singing tips and ideas

to help everyone connect with music over this period of time.

Caroline Redman Lusher said: “The well-being of our Members is and will always be our absolute priority and now we have the whole country to consider too!

“We have 32,000 ‘Rockies’ in Rock Choir who, along with the rest of the general public, will each be facing uncertainty.

“Some will be scared, some lonely and others will be in isolation potentially for a long length

of time.

“As well as committing to running our normal rehearsal schedule we are

encouraging them and the public to join us daily and benefit from the well-being

effects of Rock Choir whilst we ask that our Rockies reach out to their family, friends

and neighbours to all become part of a much bigger community of support.

“We have been hearing some inspirational stories from our Rockies who are already true

community heroes during this crisis.

“I implore everyone to join in and sing with us each day. We can then contribute to everyone’s daily routine and be a reliable and constant source of support for our Members and the UK community.

We know that singing boosts our levels of Endocannabinoids – neurotransmitters

thought to be the cause of the ‘natural high’.

“As well as giving us a ‘buzz’, these chemicals are linked to improving mood and reducing anxiety and stress. This is essential to our well-being and we aim to try and replicate these feelings with our online singing activities!”

Log in and join in the daily ‘Keep Britain Singing’ Live show from 3pm everyday. https://www.facebook.com/TheRockChoir/