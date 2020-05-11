Local Rotarians adapting and thriving through Covid-19

“LIVING with Covid-19 is a challenge we’re all facing … it has simply changed the way we live!” commented Easthampstead Rotarian, Peter von Bergen. “We’re adapting to our brave new world.

We have held our first planning meeting via Zoom, during which our organising group agreed donations to several local charities, discussed future events, and welcomed our latest new member.”

Naheed Ejaz, a well-known Berkshire human rights campaigner, has 20 years’ experience managing her own business, and is a very active supporter of human rights locally and globally.

“And with her wealth of experience running seminars and charity events,” added fellow Rotarian, Suzie McRory (a previous – and first ever – female president of the club), “she is a very welcome new member!”

Among other recent news from Easthampstead Rotary Club are the payments of £1,840 to each of our local Foodbanks in Wokingham and Bracknell, and £1,500 to Home-Start, a local charity supporting ordinary parents with their needs in these extraordinary times – see homestartbracknellforest.org.uk/

And £650 was also donated to the local Samaritans serving Wokingham, Bracknell and Ascot. For details see www.samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/support-and-information/if-youre-having-difficult-time/if-youre-worried-about-your-mental-health-during-coronavirus-outbreak/

And a further £1,000 generated from last November’s Wokingham Fireworks have been donated to Coram Life Education Wessex and Thames Valley. For info see www.lifeeducationwessex.org.uk/

With local, national and international news dominated by Covid-19, take a moment to reflect on one of Rotary Worldwide success stories, its role in the global End Polio Now campaign. Check out the website: www.endpolio.org/rotary-s-statement-on-covid-19-and-its-impact-on-polio-eradication-efforts

Among the many annual fundraising events supported by Easthampstead Rotarians which have been affected by Covid-19 is the Three Counties Cycle Ride.

Planned for Sunday, June 7, this year’s 3CCR has had to be cancelled, but take a look at the website: 3ccr.org/ have fun, and join in the Covid-19 Community Challenge to benefit your community.

Peter von Bergen from Rotary Club of Easthampstead

