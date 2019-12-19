Local taxi firm offers free lifts to NHS staff on Christmas Day

A LOCAL taxi firm is offering free journeys to NHS staff working on Christmas Day this year.

Green Metro Cars in Woodley are offering a free taxi ride up to the value of £15 for NHS staff to travel from their home to work, or from work to home.

The company said: “We would like to give all NHS staff working at Royal Berkshire Hospital on Christmas Day.

“Our wonderful front line staff work tirelessly to keep us well and safe even on the day when they would like to be at home with their family and friends.

“We are very happy to offer a free taxi up to the value of £15. If the fare is more than £15 that amount will be deducted from the total fare.”

To redeem the offer, staff only need to show their NHS badge to their driver.

