Lockdown conference calls: Wokingham’s Vicky Zooms to the rescue

IT’S THE problem of the lockdown – what do you do if you need to make a video call but your home decor is, well, more shabby than shabby chic?

Video calling has really come into its own during the lockdown as households are prevented from seeing friends or even going into the office unless they have to.

It’s all about keeping safe, of course, but for those who are more than a little self-conscious of letting workmates see all those Fifty Shades and Dan Brown novels on their bookshelves, a little helping hand is needed.

And that’s where a Wokingham-based graphic design company has stepped in.

Talented digital artist Vicky Donachie has launched a new service offering virtual reality for those online calls.

She can create some professional backgrounds that can be used on Zoom and similar services.

They can be as simple as the company logo and contact details, or more elaborate depending on the nature of the business.

Vicky founded Gravic Designs 13 years ago, and normally sees her designs on posters, business cards and stationery.

Like most of us, Vicky hadn’t heard of Zoom until recently: “I discovered it when my pilates instructor took her classes to the site – then I started playing with the backgrounds, and I came up with the idea for professional ones”.

The new service is aimed at people wanting to hide where they’re working.

Vicky explained: “You could be in your spare room, at your dining table or outside and no one would know.

“It will make you look more professional while signposting people to your company and contact details, and all the while you could be moving around the house and you would still appear the same.”

She aims to offer this service to her pre-existing clients first before taking it further.

To find out more, or to request the service, visit: www.gravic-design-services.webs.com