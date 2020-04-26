Lockdown is the ideal time to get your Wokingham property ready for sale

Although the pause button has been pressed for many of us, that doesn’t mean that life has stopped.

Having to spend so much time at home may have even started conversations about future moves when normality resumes.

That being said, we are still seeing properties come to the market in Wokingham and buyers – albeit only serious ones – are still seeking their future home.

It’s not unusual for some sellers to rush into placing their home on the market, which is why we believe the lockdown is the ideal time to get your property ready for sale.

Presentation is key

When you’re placing your home on the market you need to alter your mindset and see it not as your home but as a property for sale.

By looking at it this way you will be able to be critical; you will make decisions that are in the best interest of your property and not because of their impact on how you live.

By getting your home ready for sale you may not only achieve higher offers but you could achieve a quicker sale.

Get organised

We’ve heard people talking about how they are beginning to appreciate the simpler things in life and, because of this, you may find that your attitude to what you really need in your home has changed.

Our homes are filled with bits we need, things that we keep and, if we are truthful, we should have got rid of a while ago.

Now that you’re spending so much time in your home, it’s the ideal opportunity to make decisions on what you want to take to your new home.

Freshen up

Buyers are seeking a property that is ready to move into; they want to visualise living there and imagine how they would make their mark.

A lick of paint can bring any room alive, whether it’s a touch up, a feature wall or an entire room – why not spend this time getting your home looking its absolute best?

Get it fixed

Now there may be jobs that your handiwork can’t muster, but there could also be some DIY tasks that you can resolve yourself.

You may wish to put feelers out for those jobs where you need professional help; that way, when we can all come together again you can get these done as soon as possible, ready for your home going on the market.

Design and display

When putting your home back together, think about the best way to display it – does each room have the right amount of furniture?

Too much and the room will feel small and overcrowded; too little and it will feel sparse and lacking in personality.

It’s not only the furniture you need to consider but also how you display your various items, from books to vases, from plants to photos – curate each area thoughtfully, that way your buyers will fall in love with every inch of your home.

Fall in love again

You may find that, after all your efforts, you fall back in love with your home, but should you decide that you wish to move on to pastures new, then talk to us.

Call Nick or Teresa on 0118 466 0292 – we’re here to help.