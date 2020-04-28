Lockdown life: how the St Vincents’ team are coping

This week as some staff face the challenges of being furloughed and a small group of us continues to care for our patients in need I would like to share some pictures of what we’re up to.

Receptionist Sally is spending a lot more time with her lovely Zak.

Nursing assistant Lydia is practising hairdressing skills with her daughter.

Vet Claire celebrated her birthday and rekindled her candle making skills with a poignant theme.

Trainee nurse Goulla is multitasking as ever. And still studying hard.

Veterinary nurse Emma is balancing home-schooling and fun with the family.

Even our fine furry friends are on message during this difficult time. Thank you to Lydia’s lovely Jobi.

Vet Jamila had started a year-long world tour but is now in lockdown in Spain.

Nancy and Michael fit in their walk with Paige and Scruff after work.

Stay safe. Be kind. Michael.

