LOCKDOWN VERSE: Four Months and Counting…

Coronavirus is still around, in fact it is getting worse,

With increasing numbers of people who are desperately needing a nurse.

The Government used to tell us just how many died each day,

But now it’s so alarming, they think it better not to say.

They prefer to fumble on, inventing rules for all to follow,

But many feel the success of this is nothing short of hollow.

The medics offer sound advice which deaf Ministers fail to hear,

Until they have to take some note, which makes the public jeer.

But all of a sudden they’ve taken heed of what’s going on in Spain,

As the infection numbers there are on the rise again.

So all of a sudden (yes that’s twice!) they’ve issued another directive

To all those people now in Spain, and at risk of being infected,

When you return to this country, you must stay home two weeks,

Hard luck on your employer and many other geeks!

Even a Cabinet member is now caught up in this,

Grant Shapps is on vacation there, and will need to give Parliament a miss.

Another rule these past few days is all about the face mask,

It must be worn in shops and pubs: a not too pleasant task,

Especially if your hearing’s poor, and lip reading helps you out,

You’ll have to react with an intelligent look, when actually you’re in doubt!

Did he say this? Or she say that? You cannot keep saying “What?”

(Even although you secretly feel the person’s talking rot)

But we have no choice, so on it goes, and we have to do our best,

For it might reduce the infection rate of this wretched covid pest.

Lorna Minton

