Lockdown verse: Save this sinner

Oh, dear Lord, in your mercy save me
From the lure of a Bassett’s Jelly Baby
Let me shun all supermarket deals
On chocolate, sweets and Wagon Wheels
Please put my taste buds in denial
Lead me steadfast to the aisle
Where lettuce green and radish red
Will satisfy my needs instead
And, dear Lord, if it please your eyes
Let me reduce my thunder-thighs
Please curb my thirst when on a bender
And let my waist again be slender
And while you have it in your power
Please do not let me devour
Cake and biscuits, pizza, pies
And in your wisdom please devise
A single plan, a fool proof scheme
To give me a body sleek and lean
So hear my prayer and let me cease
Before I’m clinically obese
From all temptation save this sinner
McDonald fries and a chip-shop dinner
Just let me binge on leafy greens
And curly kale and runner beans
And, dear Lord, let me aspire
To evade the gluttony and desire
For puddings lashed with dairy cream
And let me focus on my dream
Don’t see my hopes again be shelved
Let me fit my jeans, a perfect twelve
Jean Hill
