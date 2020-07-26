Lockdown verse: Save this sinner

Oh, dear Lord, in your mercy save me

From the lure of a Bassett’s Jelly Baby

Let me shun all supermarket deals

On chocolate, sweets and Wagon Wheels

Please put my taste buds in denial

Lead me steadfast to the aisle

Where lettuce green and radish red

Will satisfy my needs instead

And, dear Lord, if it please your eyes

Let me reduce my thunder-thighs

Please curb my thirst when on a bender

And let my waist again be slender

And while you have it in your power

Please do not let me devour

Cake and biscuits, pizza, pies

And in your wisdom please devise

A single plan, a fool proof scheme

To give me a body sleek and lean

So hear my prayer and let me cease

Before I’m clinically obese

From all temptation save this sinner

McDonald fries and a chip-shop dinner

Just let me binge on leafy greens

And curly kale and runner beans

And, dear Lord, let me aspire

To evade the gluttony and desire

For puddings lashed with dairy cream

And let me focus on my dream

Don’t see my hopes again be shelved

Let me fit my jeans, a perfect twelve

Jean Hill

