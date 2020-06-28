Lockdown verse: Two readers’ poems to enjoy

Let me die dancing

Dear Lord, let me die dancing

Let my feet not touch the floor

Let me go while I’m still living

And not waiting at death’s door

Let me roam through light and stardust

Let me find life’s pot of gold

As I fly beyond the rainbow

All the wonders to behold

Let me drift in dappled sunlight

Embrace Autumn’s crowning glory

Let me fly blue skies with songbirds

And tell life’s wondrous story

Let me ride winds of the jet stream

Hold a moonbeam in my hand

Gaze upon this world of beauty

That Mother Nature planned

Please grant me peace and freedom

And while life is still entrancing

I’ll swim the seas and scale the peaks

Dear Lord, let me die dancing.

Testing time

First day back, I’m here in school

Observing the two metre rule

With distance markings round the blocks

As students sit A Level mocks

When masks hide smiles and eyes are wary

An alien concept some find scary

And as I invigilate each test

All spaced apart they do their best

With teacher care and school support

Exam room calm and no-one fraught

With no dramatics, each one steady

Revision done and all are ready

Instructions read and pens are poised

The room is hushed, no sound, no noise

And in my heart I wish them well

As I squirt the antiseptic gel

Jean Hill

