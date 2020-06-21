LOCKDOWN VERSE: We’ll meet again

When Vera sang that famous song

Back in those war-time years

Not knowing we’d be singing it

To help us through Corona fears

‘We’ll Meet Again’ she sang

‘Don’t know where, don’t know when’

And now with families split apart

Just as we were back then

So as the country stands together

And again we fight a foe

No bombs to drop upon our heads

But courage we must show

And although the news is dismal

‘We’ll keep on smiling through’

Uniting our great nation

‘Just as we always do’

As each day we fight the virus

Through uncertainty and pain

We’ll lift our hearts together

‘One sunny day we’ll meet again’

Honey, I ate Kevin

Cooped up with a five-year-old

Isn’t that much fun

So when I found the shops were bare

I knew the time had come

So, Honey, I ate Kevin

The vicar told me so

Said ‘The good Lord will provide’

So Kevin had to go

Next week I’ll eat your mother

’Cos she’s getting on my wick

I know that she’ll be tough as boots

And probably make me sick

But the dog is fed and happy

And sitting by my side

In peaceful isolation

Together we’ll survive.

Jean Hill

