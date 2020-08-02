LOCKDOWN VERSE: What do superheroes wear?

The superhero outfit

What should Super-Heroes wear?



1. A MASK (of course) to prove they’ll dare

To conquer fear and beat despair.

2. A VISOR which can rise or fall,

Whenever victims cry or call.

3. A COSTUME (must be clean and bright)

To calm the terrors of the night.

4. A PAIR OF GLOVES as blue as skies,

To soothe the pain in frightened eyes.

5. A BADGE OF COURAGE, there to show

They’ll never let us down,

And so…

6. OUTFITS are useful – but hey! Did you guess?

We need our True Heroes, when we’re in distress:

Those brave Super-Stars from our own

N.H.S.

Clare Bevan.

Have you written any lockdown-inspired verse? We’d love to be able to share them with our readers, email news@wokinghampaper.co.uk