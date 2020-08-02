LOCKDOWN VERSE: What do superheroes wear?

The superhero outfit
What should Super-Heroes wear?
1. A MASK (of course) to prove they’ll dare
To conquer fear and beat despair.
2. A VISOR which can rise or fall,
Whenever victims cry or call.
3. A COSTUME (must be clean and bright)
To calm the terrors of the night.
4. A PAIR OF GLOVES as blue as skies,
To soothe the pain in frightened eyes.
5. A BADGE OF COURAGE, there to show
They’ll never let us down,
And so…
6. OUTFITS are useful – but hey! Did you guess?
We need our True Heroes, when we’re in distress:
Those brave Super-Stars from our own
N.H.S.
Clare Bevan.
Have you written any lockdown-inspired verse? We’d love to be able to share them with our readers, email news@wokinghampaper.co.uk