London Irish bolster squad as England 7s legend Dan Norton joins on short term deal

London Irish have signed England 7’s all time leading try scorer Dan Norton on a short term deal.

Norton boasts an incredible record for Engladn 7s having scored over 350 times in a 7s career which has seen him help Team Great Britain to a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and also a bronze at the Commonwealth Games.

“I am really looking forward to getting started with London Irish and for the opportunity to go back to the format I played at grassroots level,” said Norton.

“I hope my experience on the 7s circuit can translate onto the pitch with Irish and I can help the club wherever I can.”

“Dan has had a fantastic career with England 7s and we are excited to see what he can do in the XV game environment” said Declan Kidney, Director of Rugby.

“Hopefully Dan can bring his experience from over the years and have a good impact on the squad.”