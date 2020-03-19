London Irish captain Blair Cowan sends message to fans amid Covid-19 outbreak

London Irish co-captain Blair Cowan has released a video message to Exiles fans after the decision of Premiership Rugby to suspend the season for five weeks due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Obviously we’re going through a tough time at the moment,” said the Scottish flanker

“We’re all disappointed with the recent news of the league being postponed, but the main priority is to keep everyone safe and healthy.

“So for the time being lets all listen to the advice of the professionals and follow their guidance.

“On behalf of myself, and everyone at London Irish, please be safe and look after each other. Hopefully we see you all soon.”

Irish currently sit in eighth position in the Gallagher Premiership table at the suspension of the division having played 13 matches in their return to the top flight of English rugby.

It is yet unknown whether the season will continue amid which could result in Irish having played their last game at the Madejski Stadium before their move to their new home in Brentford for the start of the 2020/21 campaign.