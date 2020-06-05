LONDON IRISH: Premiership Rugby aims for August 15 return

Premiership Rugby has confirmed that it is aiming to resume the Gallagher Premiership season on Saturday, August 15.

After it was agreed earlier in the week that Premiership and Championship clubs would be able to return to training with safety measures in place, it has now been confirmed that they are aiming to conclude the season in August.

The top flight of English rugby was suspended in March, with all leagues below the Premiership being cancelled for the 2019/20 season.

London Irish are currently in 8th position in the league in their first season back in the top division in what will be their final season at the Madejski Stadium.

Darren Childs, chief executive of Premiership Rugby said: “Nothing will happen until it is safe to do so but we will do everything we can to resume the 2019/20 Gallagher Premiership Rugby campaign on Saturday 15 August.

“We won’t take risks with people’s health, and rugby has unique challenges due to levels of proximity and impact, but with a number of clubs moving to stage one, it is important for us to give players, coaches and clubs clarity on when they can look to return.

“Bearing that in mind, we look forward to the restart of the season.”