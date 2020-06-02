LONDON IRISH: Premiership rugby clubs given go ahead to resume non-contact training

Rugby Premiership teams have been given the go ahead to return to non-contact training with social distance restrictions in place.

The top flight of English rugby was suspended in March due to the Covid-19 outbreak, with all levels below the Premiership being cancelled for the 2019/20 season, However, it is hoped that the Premiership will be able to conclude their campaign.

Stage one training will see clubs train without contact, competing in small groups and at least two metres apart.

Players will also be required to undertake an education module on Covid-19 before they return to training.

Clubs will also be instructed to appoint a Covid-19 manager and a medical lead as well as providing appropriate PPE and adhere to strict cleaning and hygiene standards, with players and staff being monitored for symptoms on a daily basis.

Professional game board chairman Chris Booy said: “The clubs will need to satisfy a number of requirements to start stage one as we continue the huge amount of work being undertaken to enable a safe return to training.

“The welfare of the players, management and staff is our only priority and we look forward to the season resuming when it is safe to do so.”

London Irish are currently in 8th position in the Gallagher Premiership table after 13 matches in their final season in Reading before moving to Brentford for the start of the 2020/21 campaign.