London Irish reduce pay of all playing staff by 25% amid coronavirus difficulties

LONDON IRISH has taken the ‘difficult’ decision to reduce all players, staff and coaches salaries by 25% from April, 1 amid financial strains caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Exiles have become the latest of several Premiership rugby clubs who have taken similar measures after the Gallagher Premiership season was suspended for at least five weeks.

“It is in times of adversity that we need to look out for each other, and this is something this club has always valued,” said London Irish CEO Brian Facer in a statement on the clubs website.

“Now, however, there is a need to look after the club that has been in existence for 122 years.

“Covid-19 is having an impact on all businesses across multiple industries, including rugby, as we have heard over the last few days from our counterparts in the Gallagher Premiership.

“No-one knows for certain when we will return to normality and having taken all factors into account, the club has taken the difficult decision to reduce salaries of staff, players and coaches by 25%.”

“These salary reductions will come into effect from 1 April 2020, although a threshold has been placed to ensure employees earning below a certain amount are unaffected.

“We have deliberated long and hard about this and our first thoughts was always on the well-being and mental and physical health of all our staff.

“I would like to commend them for their understanding in putting the club before themselves, they are all a credit to our organisation.”

The RFU took the decision earlier in the week to conclude all rugby leagues with immediate effect for the 2019/20 season, excluding the Premiership.