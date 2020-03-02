London Irish reveal jersey for 2020 St Patrick's Day clash

LONDON IRISH have revealed the jersey that they will wear in their St Patrick’s Party clash against Northampton Saints on Saturday, 28 March.

The kit has been designed by Jean-Luc Pienaar from Stellenbosch, South Africa after kit suppliers BLK ran a competition for fans to design the shirt to be worn in the Gallagher Premiership match.

This year will mark the final St Patrick’s Party game at the Madejski Stadium as the Exiles bid farewell to their home in Reading at the end of the season as they move to a brand new home at Brentford’s Community Stadium at the start of the 2020/21 season.

“We were delighted with the number of entrants we had for this competition and the high standard of design work received.

“It was great to get the supporters involved in designing the shirt for our final St Patrick’s Party match in Reading, and the squad players are delighted with the outcome.

“Congratulations to Jéan-Luc on his winning design. We will be presenting him with a signed St Patrick’s Party jersey to celebrate his achievement.”

The jersey is available now to pre-order on the club’s online shop and will be available to purchase physically at the game on Saturday 28 March.