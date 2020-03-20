London Irish: RFU announces conclusion of all leagues excluding Gallagher Premiership

The Rugby Football Union has confirmed that all leagues with the exception of the Gallagher Premiership have been ended with immediate effect due to the coronavirus crisis.

The initial decision taken by the RFU was to postpone all rugby until April 14, but today they have announced to take serious action by suspending all leagues below the Premiership.

A statement released by the RFU reads: “The Rugby Football Union is announcing the end of the 2019/20 rugby season for all league, cup and county rugby in England.

“The only exception is the Gallagher Premiership, who we are in active discussions with to review possible best next steps.

“We are working through the implications of ending the season early and have instigated a thorough process to ensure fair and balanced outcomes for the game.”

London Irish are currently in eighth position in the Premiership in what is their first season back in the top flight since promotion last season.

Meanwhile, Rams debut season in National League One has ended with the club finishing in an impressive third place.