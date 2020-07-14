London Irish to conclude Premiership home games at Twickenham Stoop

The Wokingham Paper

by Andy Preston0

London Irish have played their final game at the Madejski Stadium after the club confirmed that they will play their remaining home games at the Twickenham Stoop.

The 2019/20 Gallagher Premiership was suspended in March but will restart in August, where the Exiles will play their remaining home fixtures at the home of Harlequins.

Irish are due to move into their new home at the Brentford Community Staidum at the begininng of the 2020/21 season, but will now play no further games at the Madejski Stadium after a 17 year spell in Reading.

London Irish CEO Brian Facer said: “Although we may be fierce competitors with Harlequins on the field, even rivals can support each other during extraordinary circumstances such as these, and I would like to thank the Quins Board, and in particular their Chief Executive Laurie Dalrymple and his team, for their positivity in accommodating our matches.”

Harlequins CEO Laurie Dalrymple said: “We are delighted to support our soon to be returning neighbours to be able to complete the 2019/20 Premiership season. The Club is doing everything within its power to help get the sport back on its feet following the substantial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. With that in mind, Harlequins have come to an agreement that London Irish will play their remaining five home games in Twickenham, one of which comes against Harlequins”.

Sports reporter for The Wokingham Paper. Sport Journalism graduate from the University of Brighton.

