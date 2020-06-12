London Irish welcome Royal visitors in NHS volunteering scheme

London Irish welcomed two royal volunteers as HRH Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex visited the Exiles’ Hazelwood home.

Taking part in the #PoweringTheNHS volunteer initiative, which the Premiership Rugby club has been running for the last few months, the Earl and Countess joined volunteers from London Irish.

The club has now produced 50,000 meals to be delivered to NHS hospitals as of Thursday, June 11.

Their Royal Highnesses helped at Hazelwood with the labelling of food boxes and the preparation of the meals ready for distribution to hospitals and care homes. They also personally delivered meals to Frimley Park Hospital.

London Irish President and owner, Mick Corssan said: “We were absolutely honoured to welcome The Earl and Countess of Wessex to volunteer at our Hazelwood home.

“What stemmed from an ambitious concept by my son Edward has grown into an amazing initiative.

“We have delivered 50,000 meals to the hospitals over the last three months and have seen an incredible amount of commitment from all our volunteers; it was a great privilege for them to share this moment with The Earl and Countess.”