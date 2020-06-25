‘Look out for your neighbours in the heatwave’

COUNCILS are urging people to look after themselves as the Met Office increases the Heat Health Alert to level three.

Some parts of the country — including Wokingham — may reach 31°C today.

The Local Government Association, which represents councils in England and Wales, warns that the elderly and those suffering from heart and respiratory problems are most at risk.

Social workers, community wardens and maintenance staff are going on high alert — identifying and looking out for those who might be struggling — while making sure social distancing measures are maintained.

Communities are being urged by councils to keep an eye on vulnerable or elderly family and friends and help save lives, while following government guidance on preventing the spread of the virus.

And due to the overlapping risks, many of these people are already being closely monitored by councils and local partners during the pandemic.

Those who are shielding and self-isolating may be exposed to high indoor temperatures. Following the 2003 heatwave — when more than 2,000 people in England died due to the extreme temperatures — the country has developed an annual heatwave plan with local authorities, health professionals and the emergency services working together to help keep people safe.

Now councils are now adapting their heatwave plans in keeping with the latest coronavirus advice, making calls and extra visits to vulnerable people as required.

Cllr Ian Hudspeth, Chairman of the LGA’s community wellbeing board, said: “High temperatures combined with the impact of coronavirus makes for a potentially deadly combination and councils are doing all they can to reduce the risk, but they cannot do it alone.

“Hot weather advice might seem common sense, but local people can make a massive difference by helping us to identify other residents who may need some advice or practical help.

“We know that effective action, taken early, can reduce the health impacts of exposure to excessive heat. There are simple preventive measures which, to be effective, need to be planned in advance of a heatwave.

“No one is immune to the power of the sun. Drinking plenty of water, keeping our homes cool, avoiding direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day and using sunscreen are sensible precautions we all need to remember.

“Looking around at how our older neighbours are coping as we head out to the shops or the beach for a day out takes no effort, but could be crucial in making sure they are also able to make the best of the summer.”

Advice for managing the hot weather