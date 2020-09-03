Lorriane’s Cruises: What is a River Cruise about?

What is a River Cruise about?

River cruise ships are luxurious 5+ star floating hotels, taking you from small towns to large cities.

Small, intimate ships with about 150 people.

A smart/casual environment.

Beautiful stateroom or suite with a window, French or full balcony.

Unpack once, but travel through 3 or 4 countries.

Dock right in the centre, walk on and off as you please, or take one of the included excursions led by English speaking guides.

Hire a bicycle and explore the riverside or cycle into town, stop at a cafe and treat yourself to a local delicacy.

The chefs shop local to serve you a beautiful buffet lunch and a gourmet dinner with various menu options.

Many ships are now all-inclusive: enjoy local wine, Champagne or beer served with lunch, dinner and during the evening.

Travelling by river offers the best value for money, and the best way to experience the life and culture in the heart of each country.

What rivers can you cruise?