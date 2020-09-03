Lorriane’s Cruises: What is a River Cruise about?

What is a River Cruise about?
- River cruise ships are luxurious 5+ star floating hotels, taking you from small towns to large cities.
- Small, intimate ships with about 150 people.
- A smart/casual environment.
- Beautiful stateroom or suite with a window, French or full balcony.
- Unpack once, but travel through 3 or 4 countries.
- Dock right in the centre, walk on and off as you please, or take one of the included excursions led by English speaking guides.
- Hire a bicycle and explore the riverside or cycle into town, stop at a cafe and treat yourself to a local delicacy.
- The chefs shop local to serve you a beautiful buffet lunch and a gourmet dinner with various menu options.
- Many ships are now all-inclusive: enjoy local wine, Champagne or beer served with lunch, dinner and during the evening.
- Travelling by river offers the best value for money, and the best way to experience the life and culture in the heart of each country.
What rivers can you cruise?
- Europe – The Danube, Rhine, Main and Elbe
- France – The Seine, Saone, Rhone and Moselle
- Portugal – The Douro
- Italy – The Po
- Egypt – The Nile
- Asia – Yangtze, Mekong and Myanmar
- Russia – The Volga, Svir and Neva
- USA – The Mississippi.