Love Birds – couple’s feast to mark their platinum wedding anniversary

A WOKINGHAM couple who have their very own tales from the riverbank have just celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary.

On June 10, 1950, John and Sybil Bird married at St Peter’s Church in neighbouring Caversham – but they first met in 1943, during the Second World War.

Sybil was walking along Reading Bridge, while John was working as a welder’s mate at a site closeby. Every morning they’d wave at each other, and soon started courting.

However, the path of true love didn’t quite run smoothly: called up to fight, John was sent to Bear Island in Norway by the Royal Navy. He celebrated his 18th birthday aboard the HMS Saint Helena.

After the war, John joined the fire service and Sybil was a clerical worker.

For their wedding, families had to pool their ration coupons so they could have a cake and a feast.

Sybil’s employer gave them industrial coupons to buy material for her wedding dress.

The couple honeymooned by the seaside in Llandudno, North Wales.

John and Sybil Bird on their wedding day in June 1950

Now aged 93 and 92, the couple’s marriage is still going strong, which they attribute to: “Always helping each other, give and take, and trust.

“We have always talked things over and don’t do anything unless we both agree.”

Over 70 years, the couple have travelled extensively, visiting almost every country – by plane coach, steam ship or train.

They have explored many European countries by car, with John driving and Sybil as the map reader. They both agree that Alaska was their favourite destination.

John and Sybil did not have children, but have many godchildren, cousins and friends, who keep in touch and visit the home in normal times.

Staff at Lord Harris Court , where John and Sybil have lived together since October last year, were determined to help the couple celebrate their milestone anniversary in spite of the pandemic.

The Sindlesham home’s chef cooked their favourite meal of smoked salmon, followed by Steak Diane and a meringue roule.

Home manager Steve Stace said: “It was tremendously important to everyone at our Home to help John and Sybil celebrate their 70 years of marriage. To stick together through thick and thin for so many years is an amazing feat.

“They are such a wonderful couple who are much loved at our Home and by everyone who knows them.

“They’re an inspiration.”