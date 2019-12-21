Lower Earley church to hold live nativity experience – with animals – tomorrow

All creatures great and small at Maiden Place-based Christmas experience

A CHURCH in Lower Earley is preparing to welcome all creatures great and small this Sunday as it celebrates Christmas.

Taking place from 2pm to 5pm, the Nativity Experience Live! Is aimed at families with primary school-age children.

It will be held at Lower Earley Baptist Church in Maiden Place and entry is free.

Organisers said that visitors will experience the Christmas story and enjoy, crafts and refreshments.

There will also be an opportunity to visit the animals at a recreated nativity scene in the church garden.

“We’re looking to retell the Christmas story in a way that is fun and friendly,” said the Revd Keith Wilson.

“Christmas is such a special time when we remember that amazing eve when Jesus was born and Bethlehem.

“We look forward to welcoming people on Sunday afternoon.”