Luckley House announces new headteacher

A NEW headteacher will be taking over Luckley House School from September.

This week, the school announced that Areti Bizior would succeed Jane Tudor as the Head of the school.

Mrs Bizior will join Luckley House from Downe House School where she is currently the Deputy Headmistress.

She has been at Downe House for seven years and prior to that was Assistant Headmistress at Queen Anne’s School in Caversham and Head of House at St. George’s, Ascot.

The school’s board of governors said they are very glad to have been able to appoint someone of Mrs Bizior’s stature to succeed Mrs Tudor as Head of the School.

“She joins us at a hugely exciting time in the School’s development and we look forward to welcoming her and her family to the Luckley House community.”

And Mrs Bizior said she is looking forward to meeting prospective families, hopefully in the near future.

Mrs Bizior studied at the University of South Africa where she majored with Distinction in a Bachelor of Science degree (BSc) and gained further Distinctions in both an Educational Leadership & Management degree (BEd) and a PGCE.

She is currently completing an MBA with University College London.

And is also a published author with Oxford University Press and a former examiner for AQA. Her teaching subjects are Economics, Business and Computer Science.

The school said Mrs Bizior has a tremendous breadth of experience at senior levels in the Independent sector and, as a committed Christian, is fully in sympathy with the School’s Christian ethos.

She also serves as a Regulatory Compliance and Education Inspector with the Independent Schools Inspectorate and has been a Governor at Holme Grange where she chaired the Marketing Committee.

