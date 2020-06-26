Lucky Wokingham postcodes to share £3 million jackpot thanks to People’s Postcode Lottery

ALMOST 200 neighbours across Wokingham will be toasting the weekend after learning that they are to share £3 million.

They are all players of the People’s Postcode Lottery and earlier today, the postcode sector RG41 1 was drawn.

In all, there are 182 homes that are in the June draw of the popular lotto.

Three Cantley residents will be able to spread £200,941 each after their full postcode was drawn.

And the remaining 179 players will receive cheques ranging from £11,985 to £35,955 depending on how many tickets they have.

It follows on from last month’s draw, when RG2 8NZ, in neighbouring Whitley, was the winning postcode.

However, the Postcode Lottery has decided not to have any official celebrations in light of the Reading terror attacks last weekend that saw three people, including Holt School teacher James Furlong, lose their lives.

Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson, who lives locally, said: “Last weekend’s tragic events in Reading deeply affected the community in Wokingham.

“While I offer my congratulations to our winners, I’m sure they will also understand that on this occasion we won’t be celebrating this Postcode Millions in the usual way.

“I am proud to call this area home and I have seen at first-hand how the community has come together in the aftermath of the attack.

“On behalf of the entire Postcode Lottery team, I would like to extend our condolences to the families and friends of those who died and those who were injured.”

The People’s Postcode Lottery manages multiple society lotteries promoted by different charities and good causes. People play with their chosen postcodes for a chance to win cash prizes.

The company says that a minimum of 32% from each subscription goes directly to charities and good causes in Britain and internationally, with players raising more than £500 million so far.

For details of the charities and good causes which are promoting and benefitting from the lottery draws, visit https://www.postcodelottery.co.uk/good-causes/draw-calendar