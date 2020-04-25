Lunch is served: Wokingham restaurant offers treat to keyworkers during pandemic

A Wokingham restaurant serving Asian cuisine is offering free nutritious lunches to local key workers during the Coronavirus crisis.

Pan restaurant is supporting its community by feeding those working on the frontline, as a way of expressing their gratitude for all their hard work and dedication.

Its side door on Easthampstead Road will be open, with easy access and no contact required, on Wednesday to Saturday 1pm-2pm for key workers, including NHS staff, to collect their free lunch.

On a first-come, first-served basis, there will be containers of a selection of dishes available, including curry and rice, vegetable-based wraps and various vegetarian dips. The restaurant is unable to cater for any other dietary requirements.

Pan asks that people adhere to the government guidance on social distancing when collecting their food, which will be placed on a table. Individuals can take a maximum of two portions, providing the other person is also a key worker.

If you are a key worker and evenings work better for you, email the restaurant your telephone number and they will contact you if there is anything left over and arrange a time for you to collect that evening.

Charlie Blacker, Owner, Manager and Chef at Pan restaurant said: “Quite early on I knew we were going into pretty bad times, I wanted to do something to help.

“My sister worked for the NHS for more than 20 years and I’ve always supported the NHS.

“I felt the world was becoming very selfish and I wanted to do something right. I’m on my own in the kitchen at the moment, I do a couple of hours a day for this.

“I like things that are sweet and thoughtful and a bit quirky. Without doubt people definitely appreciate it. There’s been some nice things said on Facebook.”

Deliveries are still available from Pan, for more information visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Pandining/

PAN is not the only Wokingham town restaurant offering home deliveries or collection at this time. Wokingham Town Council has prepared a list of them, including: