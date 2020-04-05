M4 reopens 24 hours early after work to install new bridge completed

A project to install beams for a new bridge over the M4 has been completed 24 hours ahead of schedule and the road has been reopened – but motorists are being reminded to only make essential journeys during the coronavirus pandemic.

Highways England are in the process of converting the M4 into a smart motorway, which involves widening sections and installing new bridges.

The latest project saw beams for the new Riding Court Road bridge installed over the motorway near junction 5 for Langley.

Highways England closed the M4 between junctions 5 and 6 on Friday, April 3, but work was delayed for several hours while the construction team assisted the emergency services in dealing with a serious road traffic incident near the site.

The road was due to reopen at 6am on Monday, but was opened at 6am this morning (Sunday, April 5).

The new Riding Court Road bridge will be open by the end of the year.

All Highways England sites have strict safeguarding measures, in line with Public Health England guidance, to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and no sites are open to the public.

People are reminded that they must stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus, and should only travel for the specific reasons the government has set out.