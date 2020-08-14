The Wokingham Paper

M4 road closures this weekend as work on smart motorway project continues

Highways England will lift into place huge steel beams like the one pictured here at Datchet Road

MOTORISTS are being warned that the M4 will be closed from 8pm this evening (Friday, August 14) through to 6am on Monday, August 17, to allow for a new bridge to be installed. 

The motorway will be closed in both directions between junction 6 (for Slough/Windsor) and junction 8/9 (for Maidenhead).

Highways England said that the new huge steel beams for the Lake End Road bridge near Dorneywill be lifted into place.

These beams will form the deck of the new bridge, which will be open to the public later this year. 

During the closure the temporary bridge at Huntercombe Spur, Junction 7 will also be removed as traffic is now using the new permanent widened bridge. 

Highways England said that the work will be happening day and night over the weekend to make best use of the closure.

Traffic will be diverted via the A308M, A308 and the A355 and there will be fully signed diversions in place. 

And delays are expected – so drivers are advised to plan ahead, leave extra time for their journeys and consider alternative routes if possible.

Construction work on the M4 upgrade between junctions 8/9 and 10 started two years ago and most of the work on that section is now complete, with the opening of this stretch of the M4 still on schedule for spring next year.

The work is part of a project to upgrade the M4 between junctions 3 and 12 to a so-called smart motorway. 

For more information and to sign up for project newsletters visit: https://highwaysengland.co.uk/projects/m4-junctions-3-12-smart-motorway/

Highways England provides live traffic information via www.highwaysengland.co.uk/traffic, local and national radio travel bulletins, electronic road signs and mobile apps. 

Local Twitter services are also available at @HighwaysSEAST

