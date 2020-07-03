M4 road closures this weekend for Smart Motorway works

MOTORISTS are being warned that the M4 will be closed across the weekend starting at 9pm this evening.

Work on the so-called Smart Motorway project means that the motorway will be shut eastbound (towards London) between junctions 10 (Wokingham) and 8/9 (Maidenhead) and westbound (towards Wales) between junctions 13 and 14 near Newbury.

Both stretches of road are being resurfaced as preparatory work for the scheme, which sees the hard shoulder repurposed as an additional lane for the road.

Highways England said that the new surface will be smoother and less prone to potholes.

Diversions will be in place.

Between Junctions 10 and 8/9, traffic will be diverted via the A329M, A3290, A4 and the A404M.

Westbound traffic between junctions 8/9 and 10 is unaffected.

And in Newbury, motorway traffic will be diverted off the M4 at junction 13 (Chieveley) to join the southbound A34. At the A4 (Speen Interchange), traffic should head west towards Hungerford. When it reaches Hungerford, join the northbound A338 to re-join the M4 at junction 14 (Shefford Woodlands).

Eastbound traffic between junctions 14 and 12 is unaffected.

Highways England says that all diversions will be clearly signed, but some delays are expected, and drivers are advised to plan-ahead, leave extra time for their journeys and consider alternative routes if possible.

It’s a busy month for M4 closures:

10-13 July: full weekend closure (westbound only) between junctions 8/9 to 10

17-20 July: full weekend closure (both directions) between junctions 6 and 8/9

24-27 July: full weekend closure (both directions) between junctions 6 and 8/9

31 July-3 August: full weekend closure (both directions) between junctions 5 and 6

For more information and to sign up for project newsletters, visit: www.highwaysengland.co.uk/m4j3to12.