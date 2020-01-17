M4 to be closed all weekend to allow bridge demolition

Project is part of the Smart Motorway initiative

MOTORISTS are being warned that the M4 will be closed this weekend to allow Smart Motorway works to take place safely.

Highways England will shut the busy road from 8pm tonight (Friday, January 17) until 6am on Monday, January 20.

The road will be closed in both directions between junction 6 (Slough-Windsor) and junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) for the demolition of Huntercombe Spur bridge. The work is part of a project to convert the M4 between junctions 3 and 12 to a smart motorway.

The organisation said that the closure is necessary required as the motorway underneath currently only has three lanes on each side, meaning it is not compatible with the new smart motorway design, and a new wider bridge is required.

A temporary Huntercombe Spur bridge was installed last November, and this will be in place while the new bridge is being built to keep the junction operating while the M4 is upgraded.

Diversions

Motorway traffic will be diverted via the A308M, A308, A332 and the A355 and there will be clearly signed diversions in place. Strategic diversions will also be in place on the wider motorway network to direct traffic away from this part of the M4, using the M25, M3 and M40. However, delays are expected drivers are advised to plan ahead, leave extra time for their journeys and consider alternative routes if possible.

Highways England provides live traffic information via its website (www.trafficengland.com), local and national radio travel bulletins, electronic road signs and mobile apps. Local Twitter services are also available at @HighwaysSEAST.