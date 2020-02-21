M4 to be closed from 8pm tonight through to 6am on Sunday

THE M4 will be closed this weekend, affecting motorists heading to Heathrow.

But road bosses are promising that it will be reopened in time for the England v Ireland Six Nations fixture on Sunday.

Highways England said that the M4 will be closed in both directions to allow them to demolish a bridge safely.

The closure starts at 8pm tonight (Friday, February 21) and continues until 6am on Sunday, February 23.

The area affected is between junction 4b (for the M25) and junction 5 (at Langley) and will see the removal of the Old Slade Lane bridge as it is not wide enough to accommodate the new lane in each direction being created underneath it.

A new wider bridge will be installed by the end of the year.

The M4 will reopen by 6am on Sunday to clear the way for traffic travelling to and from the Six Nations rugby match at Twickenham, with the game kicking-off at 3pm.

Long-distance traffic will be directed via the M25, M3 and M40 during the closure, with drivers heading for more nearby destinations following local diversions.

Highways England said that all diversions will be clearly signed, but some delays are expected and drivers are advised to plan ahead, leave extra time for their journeys and consider alternative routes if possible.

Road users are also being advised of another closure at the start of next month, when the M4 will be closed in both directions between junctions 3 (Hayes) and 4 (Heathrow Airport), from 10pm Saturday, March 7, until 6am on Monday, March 9.

The closure will again be timed to avoid the rugby at Twickenham, and begins on Saturday night, after England’s next Six Nations match against Wales at 4.45pm and ensuring the M4 remains open for match traffic.

Highways England will provide live traffic information via www.highwaysengland.co.uk/traffic, local and national radio travel bulletins, electronic road signs and mobile apps.

Local Twitter services are also available at @HighwaysSEAST