M4 to be closed over two weekends for new bridge works

ROAD USERS undertaking essential journeys this weekend are being warned that parts of the M4 will be closed to allow parts of a new bridge to be installed – and can make a date to watch the demolition of its predecessor on TV next week.

The motorway that links the borough with London and Wales will be shut from 8pm on Friday, April 24, through to 6am on Monday, April 27.

This is to allow for steel beams for the new Marsh Lane bridge to be lifted into place between junction 6 (Slough) and 8/9 (High Wycombe).

Highways England said that the work will mainly involve using cranes to erect and secure pairs of huge steel beams across the carriageway to form the deck of the new Marsh Lane bridge. The original bridge over the motorway was demolished in November last year, and will be featured on the TV programme Scrap Kings, which will be shown on Quest, on Tuesday (April 28) at 9pm.

Traffic volumes on the M4 have significantly reduced as people follow Government advice to stay at home to stop the spread of Coronavirus. Anyone making an essential journey who will be affected by the closure should leave extra time for their journeys and consider alternative routes if possible.

For this weekend’s work, motorway traffic will be diverted via the A308M, A308 and the A355 and there will be fully signed diversions in place. However, as delays are expected drivers are advised to plan ahead, leave extra time for their journeys and consider alternative routes if possible.

A second closure is planned for the following weekend.

Work starts from 8pm on Friday, May 1, between junctions 5 (Langley) and 6 (Slough).

This is to place steel beams in place for the new Recreation Ground bridge. It should be completed by 6am on Monday, May 4.

Drivers wishing to use the M4 will be diverted via the A4 and the A355 through Slough. This diversion route has been agreed with local authorities and the emergency services and information signs will be in place across the region warning people of the closures.

To help manage traffic on the M4, the link road from the M25 junction 15 to the M4 junction 4b westbound will also be closed over the weekend.

Traffic will be diverted as follows:

Drivers from the north heading for the M4 from the M25 will be diverted to the M40, using junctions 9 (A34), 4 (A404) or 2 (A355) to rejoin the M4.

Drivers from the south heading for the M4 will be diverted via the M3 to re-join the M4 at junctions further west of the closure.

From the west, drivers are advised to leave the M4 at junction 13 to redirect to the A34, or follow diversions from junctions 11 or 8/9.

Drivers for Windsor can leave the M25 at junction 13 for the A308.

The work is part of a project to upgrade the M4 between junctions 3 and 12 to a smart motorway.

For more information and to sign up for project newsletters visit: https://highwaysengland.co.uk/projects/m4-junctions-3-12-smart-motorway/

