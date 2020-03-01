VOICE OF WOKINGHAM on the glut of building across the borough

ANOTHER week and another batch of stories about building.

Planned developments, planning appeals, chopping trees down and mooted housing schemes.

Add in a ludicrous idea to build a quarry within breathing distance of nurseries and primary schools, and it’s quite a must-read for any resident.

Wokingham borough is a special place, but it also doesn’t have the capacity – be it medical facilities, roads or amenities – to cope with all the housing that the Government’s housing targets are forcing on us.

Despite rigorous lobbying from councillors, despite support from MPs and despite loud voices of residents, central government seems to have a tin ear.

Yes, we are a great place to live, but not if we keep on building on every postage stamp-sized area of land.

Surely the sensible option from the Draft Local Plan consultation – which is still ongoing – is to have a moratorium on building across the south, especially as this current government determines its Power Up The North policies.

With High Speed 2 and a desire to move the House of Lord to the north, carrying on building here when it’s all going on up there seems nuts. To paraphrase the classic film Network, we’re mad as hell and not going to take it anymore.